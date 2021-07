Starmer warns ‘Johnson variant’ will surge after unlocking

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson’s easing of Covid restrictions will “allow the Johnson variant to surge and rip through the population”.

He also warned against weakening the protection of the NHS Covid app.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn