Divyanka celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with husband Vivek Dahiya, photos VIRAL

Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The actress wished Vivek on social media with cute pictures of themselves.

#Divyanka #Divek #VivekDahiya #Tellywood #tv #televisionnews #khatronkekhiladi #khatronkekhiladi11 #ianstv #ians