This Day in History: , Bob Dylan Records 'Blowin’ in the Wind'.

July 9, 1962.

Wildly considered the most famous protest song of the 1960s.

Dylan's recording would be released a year later on 'The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan.'.

The song would become a hit in the meantime due to a cover version recorded by folk trio, Peter, Paul and Mary.

While Dylan himself would quip that, "I don't write no protest songs," "Blowin' in the Wind" would become an anthem of the era.

It would also propel Dylan to a more personal approach to his work.

That approach would influence countless other musicians, notably The Beatles