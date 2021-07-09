Tourists use jack to rescue alpaca trapped under car in Chinese zoo

Tourists used a jack to rescue an alpaca trapped under a car in a zoo in eastern China.

Tourists used a jack to rescue an alpaca trapped under a car in a zoo in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Nanjing in Jiangsu Province on July 7, shows an alpaca stuck underneath a car at Jinniu Lake Wildlife Kingdom.

Another clip shows a tourist named Jiang squatting beside the car to help the zoo staff use a jack to free the alpaca.

According to Jiang's daughter, her father used to run a repair shop.

Since he saw the zoo staff did not know how to use the jack, he got out his car to help them.

The video was provided by local media with permission.