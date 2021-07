Geoff Hurst likens Gareth Southgate’s leadership to World Cup-winner Alf Ramsey

England’s 1966 hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst has compared Gareth Southgate to World Cup-winning manager Sir Alf Ramsey.Current boss Southgate has a chance emulate Ramsey and lead the nation to a major trophy triumph on Sunday as they take on Italy in the final of Euro 2020.