5 Facts About Piña Coladas (National Piña Colada Day, July 10)

In honor of National Piña Colada Day, here are some facts about the refreshing concoction.

1.

Piña means pineapple and colada means strained.

So, Piña Colada translates to strained pineapple.

2.

The common Piña Colada was created in Puerto Rico back in 1954 by bartender Ramón Marrero and took three months to perfect.

3.

Legend has it Puerto Rican pirate Robert Cofres was the first one to create a variety of the drink.

4.

There are many variations of the drink, which include the Iguana Colada, the Miami Vice and the Jackolada.

5.

"Escape," the famous song from Rupert Holmes commonly known as "The Piña Colada Song," nearly left out any mention of the cocktail