Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Announces Withdrawal From Tokyo Olympics

The Australian tennis star announced his decision via Twitter.

It's a decision I didn't make lightly.

It's been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again, Nick Kyrgios, Australian Tennis Star, via Twitter.

He cited the Olympic Committee's July 8 decision to ban all spectators at venues in the Tokyo area.

The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me.

It never has, Nick Kyrgios, Australian Tennis Star, via Twitter.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the region due to the more transmissible Delta variant.

Whether Kyrgios would be able to compete in the Tokyo Games had already been in question... .

... due to an abdominal injury he sustained during his third-round match at Wimbledon.

I wouldn't want to take the opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country.

I will also take all the time I need to get my body right, Nick Kyrgios, Australian Tennis Star, via Twitter