DECLINING COVIDCASE NUMBER INTHE STATE.DIAHEALTH OFFICIALSIN WOODFORDCOUNTY SAY IT ISLIKELY THE HIGHLY-CONTAGIOUS DELTAVARIANT STRAIN OFCOVID 19 WE WEREJUST TALKING ABOUT... IS LIKELYRESPONSIBLE FOR ARECENT OUTBREAKCLUSTER AT ACHURCH.ANGIE BEAVIN IS LIVEIN THE L-E-X 18NEWSROOM WITHTHE LATEST.AT LEAST 40 PEOPLEIN WOODFORDCOUNTY HAVETESTED POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS INTHE PAST TWOWEEKS...ACCORDING TO THEHEALTHDEPARTMENT, THEMAJORITY WERENOT VACCINATED.SO FAR... PUBLICHEALTH DIRECTORCASSIE PRATHERSAYS ONLY ONEPERSON HAS BEENHOSPITALIZED.HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY THEY ARE NOWDOING GENOMICSEQUENCING TODETERMINE IF THEDELTA VARIANT ISRESPONSIBLE FORTHE OUTBREAK.THEY ALSO SAY IT'SWHY THEYCONTINUE TOENCOURAGE PEOPLETO GET A COVID-19VACCINE.CASSIEPRATHER:45-48"OUR WORK ISN'TDONE.

THERE'SSTILL A RISK OUTTHEREBUTTED19-22 THIS JUSTGOES TO SHOWYOU THAT THIS CANHAPPENANYWHERE."DR. STEVEN STACK:12:29:58-12:30:09"THERE'S TWOTHINGS WE HAVETO DO, PROTECTOURSELVES... ANDPROTECT OTHERS.WHICH INCLUDESOUR LOVED ONES,OUR FAMILY OURFRIENDS OURCOMMUNITIES.

ANDTHE WAY WEPROTECT ALL OFUS IS FOR ALL OFUS TO GETVACCINATED."WOODFORDCOUNTY CURRENTLYHAS THE HIGHESTVACCINATION RATEOF ANY COUNTY INTHECOMMONWEALTH...65 PERCENT.PRATHER SAYS THECOUNTY WOULDNEED TO GET TO 80TO 90 PERCENT TOPREVENT ANOTHEROUTBREAK.THAT'S WHY THEDEPARTMENT WILLCONTINUE TO OFFERVACCINE CLINICSEVEN AS DEMANDSLOWS.BACK TO YOU.