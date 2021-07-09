Vaccine in numbers: More than 34 million second Covid-19 jabs administered

Government data up to July 8 shows that of the 80,072,121 Covid jabs given in the UK so far, 45,697,875 were first doses – a rise of 96,430 on the previous day.
Some 34,374,246 were second doses, an increase of 175,467.
