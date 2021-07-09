Daily Dividend Report: SJM,MET,AGNC,TMO,EPD

The J.

.

Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.90 to $0.99 per common share, an increase of 10 percent.

The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Company remains committed to returning value to shareholders, as this represents the 20th consecutive year of dividend growth.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.48 per share.

The dividend will be payable on Sept.

14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Aug.

10, 2021.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for July 2021.

The dividend is payable on August 10, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

AGNC's June 30, 2021 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's second quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for July 26, 2021.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the second quarter of 2021 of $0.45 per unit, or $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Thursday, August 12, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, July 30, 2021.

This distribution represents a 1.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the second quarter of 2020.