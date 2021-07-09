Matt Damon On 'Eye-Opening' Role In 'Stillwater', Emotional Return To Cannes
At a press conference during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Matt Damon discusses playing an oil-rig roughneck in his latest film "Stillwater".

Plus, the actor admits being back at the festival after two years' absence is an overwhelming experience.