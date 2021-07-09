Matt Damon On 'Eye-Opening' Role In 'Stillwater', Emotional Return To Cannes

At a press conference during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Matt Damon discusses playing an oil-rig roughneck in his latest film "Stillwater".
Plus, the actor admits being back at the festival after two years' absence is an overwhelming experience.
Matt Damon was brought to tears at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday night, as the audience for his new film..