Microsoft To Give $1,500 Pandemic Bonus to Employees Worldwide

Microsoft To Give $1,500 Pandemic Bonus, to Employees Worldwide.

The tech giant cites a "unique and challenging fiscal year that Microsoft just completed" as reason for the bonus.

As a symbol of our appreciation for coming together as One Microsoft during a uniquely challenging year, .., Microsoft Spokesperson, via CNET.

... we are proud to recognize our employees with a one-time monetary gift, Microsoft Spokesperson, via CNET.

Microsoft employees who are below the corporate vice president level... ... and who started with the company before March 31, 2021, are eligible for the bonus.

Other big tech companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have also awarded pandemic bonuses to employees.

Currently, Microsoft employs 175,508 people all over the globe