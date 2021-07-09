How President Biden's Executive Order Impacts Big Tech

"Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism.
It's exploitation," says President Joe Biden.
Here's what the latest executive order from the president means for the tech sector.
"Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism.
It's exploitation," says President Joe Biden.
Here's what the latest executive order from the president means for the tech sector.
Following news of an expected executive order from President Joe Biden regulating big tech, Jim Cramer had some words about the..
Net neutrality is back?