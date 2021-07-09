And the Oscar goes to... Dramatic dog from Australia looks absolutely devastated that he only got 1 treat instead of 2
And the Oscar goes to... Dramatic dog from Australia looks absolutely devastated that he only got 1 treat instead of 2
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
Jordan from South Australia gets guilt tripped by her dog who is upset that he only got one treat after dinner instead of two.
Jordan's dog gives her dramatic puppy eyes in hopes of guilting her into giving him another one.