Friday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

FEATURE SCAN.THAT’S STILL AHEAD.IN MISSOURI MORE TROUBLING NEWSTODAY ABOUT THE SPREADING DELTAOUTBREAK KMBC9S, MICHAEL MAHONEYSAYS THE STATE’S TOP COVIDSCIENTIST IS SEEING THE DELTAVARIANT MOVING FROM SMALL TOWNSTO BIG CITIES.IT’S PERHAPS THE MOST DETAILEDACCOUNT OF THE DELTA OUTBREAKFROM MISSOURI HEALTH OFFICIALSOF A VIRUS ON THE MOVE.WE ARE SEEING TRENDS OFINFECTIOMON VING FROM RUR.AND SMALL TOWN, MISSOIUR TO MORESUBURBAN AND URBAN, MISSOURISUCH AS METRO AREAS IT IS GOINGTO MOVE AMONG PEOPLE WHERE ITHAS THE OPPORTUNITY AND MTOSESPECIALLY THAT IS THEUNVACCINATED POPULATION.SO THAT’S JOB ONE FOR US INWROTE THE FULLY VACCINATED RATEIS LEROW TNHA THE STATE’S NUMBER39 PERCENT.WE EXPECTEW F MORE WEEKS OFCASES CONTINUING TO RISE ORSTABILIZING AT THE HIGH LEVELTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT TEAMSUNCERTAI OF WHAT ANY FEDERALSURGE TEAM MIGHT DO HERE.THERE ARE TWO PEOPLE ON THEGROUND NOW AND THEY’RE SKEPTICALOFNY A OUTSIDE SOURCEEFFECTIVELY RAISING MISSOURI’SVACCINATION RATE.I DON’T THINK THAT INDIVIDUAL ISAVAILABLE TO DROP A PARACHUTEAND DO THAT FROM THE FEDERALPERSPECTIVE, YOU KNOW, OUR GOALISN’T TO SELL ANYBODY A VACCINEOUR GOALS I TO INDEPANDEMIC.SO THE STATE’S TOP SCIENTISTSAYS THE DELTA VARIANT SEEMS TOBE HEADED TOHE T CITIES AND THESUBURBS AND THAT IT WILL BEAROUND FOR A FEW MORE WEEKS ANDTHE STATE IS NOW HOPING THATUNVACCINATED MISSOURIANS.LISTEN TO PEOPLE THAT THEY TRUSTCHANGE THEIR MIND ANDET G THESHOTS MICHAEL MAHONEY.KMBC9 NEWS RIGHT NOW, MISSOURI’SPOSITITYVI RATE IS JUSTEL BOW12% AND IT HASN’T BEEN THIS HIGHSINCE STLA OCTOBER ONHE T KANSASSIDE.THE POSITIVITY RATE ISUST J OVERTHREE PERCENT VACCINATEDTEACHERS AND STUDENTS WON’T NEEDTO WEAR A MASK INSIDE SCHOOLBUILDINGS.THAT IS THE LATTESRECOMMENDATION FROM THE CV THECDC JTUS OUT TODAY KMS TONIGHT’SHALEY HARRISO HAS A FULL LOOKAT THE MANDATE.WELL AS THE DELTA VARIAN SURGESIT HAS BEEN ON THE MINES OF MANYPARENTS AND TEACHERS AND NOW THECDC SAYS TEACHERS AND STUDENTSWHO ARE FULLY VACCINATED DO NOTNEED TO WEAR MASKS.ETH CDC WENT EVEN FURTHER IN ITSNEW GUIDANCE TODAY SAYING THATNOBODY NEEDS TO WEAR MASKS ANDOUTDOOR ACTIVITIES LIKE RECESSBUT TTHA UNVACCINATED PEOPLESHOULD WEAR THEM IN CROWDEDOUTDOOR SETTINGS LEIK AT AFOOTBALL GAME.THEY ALSO SAID THAT VENTILATIONAND HAND-WASHING A SRETILL SOIMPORTANT AND OF COURSE ANYBODYWHO FEELS SICK SHOULD SYTA HOMETHE CDC SSAY IF SCHOOLS CHOOSETO REMOVE SAFETY PROTOCOLS, ITSHOULD BE BASED ON LOCALCONDITIONS AND THEY RECOMMENDLIFTING THOSE RULES ONE AT ATIME KELLY.WE HAVE NEW DETAILS FOLLOWINGPFEIZERS ANNNCOUEMENT THAT IT’SLOOKING INTO ANOTHER BOOSTER.TO PROTECT AGAINST THE DTAELVARIANT OF THE CORONAVIRUS NOWDOCTORS AT THE UNIVERSITY OFKANSAS HEALTH SYSTEM ARE LOOKINGAT IF THAT SHOT WOULD BE SAFEFOR SOMEONE WHO’S ALREADY GOTTENTHE MODERN VACCINE OR THEJOHNNSO & JOHNSON SHOT EARLYINDICATORS ARE THAT IT WOULD NOTONLY BE SAFE, BUT THAT IT MIGHTEVEN BE BETTER TO MIX VACCINES.THERE IS SOME INFORMATION TOSUGGEST THAT ACTUALLY GETTING ADIFFERENT FORM OF THE VACCINEMAY GIVE YOU A BETTER BOOSTERRESPONSE A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENTWRKLINE TO YOUR IMMUNOLICOGRESPONSE AND MAYBE ACTUALLYFUNCTION BETTER THAN JUSTSTAYING WITH A SYNCHRONOUSVACCINE ALL THE WAY THROUGHHERE’S A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS OFTHE HEALTH SYSTEM TODAY.IT HAS 20 ACTIVE INFECTIONS SIX.PEOPLE ARE IN THE ICU.ONE OF THOSE PATIENTSS I ON AVENTILATOR 15 PATIESNT ARE INTHE RECOVERY PHASE COVID CASESKEEP RISING IN SOUTHWEST,MISSOURI, BUT INRA BNSON WHERETOURISM IS BIG IT IS BUSINESS ASUSUAL VACCINATION RES ANDATTANEY COUNTY.YOU’RE EVEN LOWER THAN THEATSTEWIDE FIGURE WITH JUST 25%OF RESIDENTS FULLY VACCINATED.ATWH IS THE BIGGEST BARRIER YOUHEAR TO PEOPLE NOT GETTINGVACCINATED?IT RUNS KDIN OF THEAM GUT.MAYBE THEY THEY FEEL LIKE THEYARE JUST WANT TO WAIT ANDEE STHEY’RE JUST NOT QUITE READYYET.MAYBE THEY’RE JUST NOT SOMEONETHAT VACCINATES.WE’VE ALSO HEARD A LITTLE BIT OFCONCERN OVER HOW QUICKLY THEVACCINE WAS DEVELOPED.AT COXHEALTH IN SPRINGFIELD 90%OFALL COVID-19 PATIESNT TESTEDHAVE THE DELTA VARIANT ONE OFMISSOURI'’ MOST POPULAR.SUMMER DESTINATISON IS NOWCONSIDERED A COVID-9 HOTSPOT.THE STATE’S HEALTH DEPARTMENTHAS ISSUED AN ADVISORY FORCOUNTY SURROUNDING THE LAKE OFTHE OZARKS CAMDEN MILLER ANDMORGAN COUNTIES ARE BELOW THESTATE’S OVELLRA VACCINATION RATEOF 45.1 PERCENTHE T HEALTHDEPARTMENT’S ADVISORY WARNSTRAVELERS VISITORS AND RESENIDTSCO