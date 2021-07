Hall of Famer Jason Taylor And Steve Goldstein Join CBS4 Preseason Broadcast Team

Miami Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor is returning to the CBS4 broadcast booth as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts.

He’ll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and former linebacker/defensive end Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter.