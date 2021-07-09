Property Taxes Indefinitely Suspended For Surfside Condo Collapse Victims

Friday, Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to indefinitely suspend property taxes for the Surfside condo residents following the condo collapse.
Friday, Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to indefinitely suspend property taxes for the Surfside condo residents following the condo collapse.
An independent budget review warned the Champlain Towers South condo association that its financial reserves were critically..
[NFA] Sixty bodies have so far been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed condominium in south Florida, fifteen days after the..