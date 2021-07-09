Health department shows how Delta variant spreads indoors

How did Central Kentucky's latest outbreak start in the county with the highest rate of vaccinations in the state?
Health experts say the mix of the Delta variant and unvaccinated people played a role.
As the Delta variant spreads, the risk for unvaccinated people grows, according to health officials.
As the new Delta coronavirus variant spreads, Los Angeles County health officials are warning that COVID cases have hit a new high..