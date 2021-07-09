Do COVID-19 vaccine incentives work?

From million dollar lotto prizes to baseball tickets, health experts and elected officials are getting creative to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
But do incentives like these work?
41 Action News takes an in-depth look at messaging behind getting COVID-19 vaccine and incentives being offered.
Walgreens is the latest company to give people a "prize" for getting vaccinated. But it's not just stores - states and government..