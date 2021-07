All you need to know about Taste of Buffalo 2021

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the largest two-day food fest in the nation is back.

THAT?

THERE'S A BUTTON TO FILEA CLAIM ON THE SETTLEMENT'SWEBSITE.

YOU NEED YOUR UNIQUEI-D AND TO ANSWER A FEWQUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR INSURANCEHISTORY.

YOU HAVE NOTHING TOLOSE EXCEPT YOUR RIGHTS TO SUEIN THE CASE.

STAND-UP: ALLCLAIMSONLINE MUST BE FILED BYNOVEMBER 5TH.

THE NEXT HEARINGIS OCTOBER 20TH.

REPORTING INBUFFALO, LILIA WOOD, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.FUNDERWAY FOR THE NATIONA'SLARGEST TWO- DAY FOODFESTIVAL.

THE TASTE OF BUFFALOKICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND - ANDIT'S BACK IN A BIG WAY THISYEAR.7 EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER ALAERREBHI IS LIVE TONIGHT INNIAGARA SQUARE -- ALTOMORROW, WE'RE GOING TO SEESOMETHING WE HAVEN'T IN TWOYEARS HERE IN NIAGARSQUARE...AND THAT'S THOUSANDSOF PEOPLE TRYING OUT DELICIOUSFOODS FROM 25 DIFFERENTVENDORS.

HERE'S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR'S TASTE OF BUFFALO.