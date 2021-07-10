L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti nominated to serve as ambassador to India

President Joe Biden has nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday.
If confirmed, Garcetti would be the first L.A.
Mayor to voluntarily leave office early in more than a century.
