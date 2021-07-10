Supercell storm with ball-sized hail strikes Iowa

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the state.

A storm system brought baseball-sized hail with gusty winds to central parts of Iowa on Friday, July 9.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @WilliamPetroski.