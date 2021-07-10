Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, July 11, 2021

Supercell storm with ball-sized hail strikes Iowa

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
Supercell storm with ball-sized hail strikes Iowa
Supercell storm with ball-sized hail strikes Iowa

A storm system brought baseball-sized hail with gusty winds to central parts of Iowa on Friday, July 9.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the state.

A storm system brought baseball-sized hail with gusty winds to central parts of Iowa on Friday, July 9.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the state.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @WilliamPetroski.