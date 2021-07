Winter's Couple Gets Back Investments Taken By The State

Eugene and Ann Breznock’s investments, worth $275,000, were transferred from their Charles Schwab account to the state after being deemed unclaimed.

The state blames Schwab, saying they submitted the transfer with “errors.” When Eugene reached out to Schwab, he says they directed him back to the state.

After they called Kurtis, they were eventually able to get their money back.