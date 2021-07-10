'He was a marketing genius' 19-year-old Orioles concession star taken by gun violence

“Troy was so much more than astatistic to his friends andfamily and the people heworked with here at CamdenYards.

He was an idea man fullof energy who wanted to seethose thoughts come tofruition” Take pkg In thefirst stall you walk by inOrioles Stadium this crew ispreparing for the thousands offans who will soon take theirseats.*nat* This is theirfield and they are preparingfor game day with a huge holein their lineup.*na* TroyRush Jr. was the heart andsoul of this team.

His giftfor gab infectious smile andinnovative ideas quickly stoodout to the higher ups when hepitched Seedy Nuttythey make at the Food Project.Michelle Suazo U Empower ofMd.

Executive Director4:52:40-4:52:59“Troy wasexplaining the snack to someof the people in corporate.

Hedid such a great job they tookhim up to the main office toshare this snack.

He alwayssays thatthat wethatcontagious personality”Michelle Suazo(Swaz- Oh)is theCo-Founder of U Empower whichruns the Food Project nonprofit in Southwest Baltimore.For years they've brought inyoung people like Troy toteach them how to cook, andprepare them for thworkforce.

4:51:28-4:51:51“Atthe food Project we hire thekids to feed their community.

Ican only hire so many.

We havea lot that are taking care ofthemselves or ready to be ontheir own and looking forjobs.

A lot of times there ishurdles in the way.

This gaveus an opportunity to giveextra shifts and the kids loveit” This crew workedalongside Troy, and just a fewdays after he was shot andkilled its understandablystill too raw to talk.

Behindthe counter they kePT theirgame face because they knthat4:54:38-4:54:58“I cancompete a lot of times withwhatdo the best that I can to pushforward.

I will say this Troyloved being here so for thekids they might not reallywant to be working but becausethis is where Troy lovedthattonight” Michelle remembersher last conversation withTroy.

He wanted to make surehe was on the schedule forevery game this week.4:53:44-4:54:10“Before COVIDwe were hoping to get intoGiant as well.

He went with tthe meeting with us.

He had somuch to contribute.

They lovedhim as well.

You think aboutall the kids that are justlike passed over that have somany gifts.

Thatcrushing to lose Troy becausehe had so much to give”5:07:51-5:08:04“The foodProjext is working withOrioles to set up a fund forthis family.

His youngdaughter and his little boythatlink on WMAR2 News dot com.

AtCamden Yards Eddie KadhimWMAR2 News”POLICE ARE CALLING ON THCOMMUNITY TO HELP FIND RUSH'SKILLER.

YOU CAN LEAVE ANANONYMOUS TIP WITH METRO CRIMESTOPPERS- THEIR NUMBER IS1-866-7- LOCKUP.

TO LEARN MOREAND SUPPORT THE FOOD PROJECTSO THEY CAN CONTINUE TO HELPMORE KIDS WEOUR WEBSI