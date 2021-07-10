Top 10 Best and Worst Things About Being A 90s Kid

The 90s had its ups and downs.
Now it's time to rank 'em!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the pros and cons of growing up in the last decade of the 20th century.
The 90s had its ups and downs.
Now it's time to rank 'em!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the pros and cons of growing up in the last decade of the 20th century.
The 90s had its ups and downs.
Now it's time to rank 'em!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the pros and cons of growing up in the last decade of the 20th century.
Our countdown includes Going to Blockbuster, Boy Bands, Grunge Music, and more!
According to new research, seven in 10 parents (71%) are feeling nervous about paying for college this year after the tumultuous..