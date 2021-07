Video showed children and adults crouching on the ground, trying to hide from a feared shooter at a Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California on Friday 9 July.

Panic ensued when a shooting was reported near the theme park.

But Buena Park Police said the gunfire was from a drive-by shooting nearby and that there was no active shooter inside the park.

At least one person was wounded and three others hospitalised, according to authorities.