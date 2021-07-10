Indian girl solves Rubik's Cube blindfolded and other extreme challenges

An 11-year-old Indian girl has become known for making light work of extreme mental and physical challenges, like solving a Rubik's Cube blindfolded.

An 11-year-old Indian girl has become known for making light work of extreme mental and physical challenges, like solving a Rubik's Cube blindfolded.

Prisha comes from Palayamkottai, Thirunelveli District in Tamil Nadu, southern India.

As well as solving Rubik's Cube without being able to look at them as she does so, she can complete a game of solitaire without seeing it, can use her feet to place oranges in containers, and stab a knife between the fingers of a volunteer without hitting them.

And she does all these things in physically challenging poses.

She has won a number of records for her achievements, awarded by several different bodies.