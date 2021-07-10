Haiti asks UN, US to send troops after president’s assassination

Haiti seeks U.S., U.N. help after president killed
Reuters - Politics
Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the..
At least 20 people were arrested in the assassination of the Haitian president — 18 Colombians and 2 Americans of Haitian descent..
Haiti's interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to..