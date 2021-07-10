World's tallest cruise ship, The SV Golden Horizon, arrives in Fowey, Cornwall, UK

The SV Golden Horizon, the worlds tallest cruise ship, paid a visit to Fowey in Cornwall, south-west England, on Saturday 10 July.

Residents came out to admire the vessel, which is 160m (525ft) long and has five masts.

The ship, run by Tradewind Voyages, is a near-replica of the 1913 French sailing ship, France II.