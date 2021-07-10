The SV Golden Horizon, the worlds tallest cruise ship, paid a visit to Fowey in Cornwall, south-west England, on Saturday 10 July.
World's tallest cruise ship, The SV Golden Horizon, arrives in Fowey, Cornwall, UK
Residents came out to admire the vessel, which is 160m (525ft) long and has five masts.
The ship, run by Tradewind Voyages, is a near-replica of the 1913 French sailing ship, France II.