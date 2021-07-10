Scared elephants cross road as drivers don't stop and one nearly hits them, in Sri Lanka

One driver, who only swerved, nearly ran into the final elephant in the group.

A group of terrified elephants made it across a road in Sri Lanka despite not one human driver stopping to let them pass.

The incident happened on 5 July on Minneriya Habarana main road.

It goes through the Minneriya National Park any elephants often need to cross it.

But with heavy road traffic and the selfishness of so many drivers, it is becoming more and more dangerous for the animals and accidents are increasingly common.