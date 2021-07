7 a.m. Saturday COVID-19 update

ABILITY TO IMPOSE MASSREQUIREMENTS.STATE OF MISSOURI FACING MORETROUBLING NEWS ABOUT THESPREADING DELTA OUTBRKEA KMBSC9MICHEAL MAHONEY SAYS THE STATE’STOP COVID-19 SCIENTIST IS SEEINGTHE VARIANT MOVING FROM SMALLTOWNS TO BIG CITIES.SOME PEOPLE IT’S PERHAPS THEMOST DETAILED ACCOUNT OF THEDELTA OUTBREAK FROM MISSOURIHEALTH OFFICIALS OF A VIRUS ONTHE MOVE.WERE A SEEING TRENDS OFINFECTION MOVING FROM RURAL ANDSMALL TOWN, MISSOIUR TO MORESUBURBAN AND URBAN, MISSOURISUCH AS METRORE AAS IT IS GOINGTO MOVE AMONG PEOPLE WHERE ITHAS THE OPPORTUNITY AND MOSTESPECIALLY THAT IS THEUNVACCINATED POPULATION.SO THAT’S JOB ONE FOR US IN THEMETRO THE FULLY ALTERNATED RATEIS LOWER THAN THE STAGE NUMRBE39% WE EXPECT FEW MOREEE WKS OFCASES CONTINUING TO RISE ORSTABILIZING AT THE HHIG LEVEL.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SEEMSUNCERTAIN OF WHAT ANY FEDALERSURGE TEAM MIGHT DO HERE.THERE ARE TWO PEOPLE ON THEGROUND NOW AND THEY’RE SKEPTICALOF ANY OUTSIDE SOURCEEFFECTIVELY RAISING MISSOU’I'SVACCINATION RATE.I DON’T THINK THAT INDIVIDUAL ISAVAILABLE TO DROP OUT OF THEPARACHUTE.AND DO THAT FROM THE FEDERALPERSPECTIVE IN OUR GOAL ISN’T TOSELL ANYBODY A VACCINE OUR GOALIS TO INDEPEND.SO THE STATE’SOP T SCIENTISTSAYSTHE DELTA VARIANT SEEMS TOBE HEADED TO THE CITIES AND THESUBURBS AND THAT IT WILL BEAROUNDOR F A FEW MORE WEEKS ANDTHE STATE IS NOW HOPING THATUNVACCINATED MISSOURIANS.LISTEN TO PEOPLE THAT THEY TRUSTCHANGE THEIRIND M AND GET THESHOTS MICHEAL MAHONEY KMBC 9NEWS.AND RIGHT NOW MISSOURI’SPOSITIVITY RATE JUST BELOW 12PERCENT.IT HASN’TEEN B THIS HIGH INMONTHS.IT PEAKED AT NEARLY 25 PERCENTLAST YEARN O THE KANSAS SIDE THEPOSITIVITY RATE JUST OVER 3%RIGHT NOW, AND WE’VEOT N SEEN ASPIKE IN POSITIVITY OVER IN THESUNFLOWER STATE WITH THE DELTAVARIANT.THE CASES KEEP RISING INSOUTHWEST, MISSOURI, BUT INBRANSON WHERE TOURISM IS BIGIT’S BUSINESS AS USUALVACCINATION RATES AND TANEYCOUNTY ARE EVEN LOWER THANHE TSTATEWIDE FIGURE WITH JUST 25%OF RESIDENTS THERE FULLYVACCINATED.WHAT IS THE BIGGEST BARRIER YOUHEAR TO PEOPLE NOT GETTINGVACCINATED?RITUNS KIND OF THE GAMUT.MAYBE THEY THEY FEEL LIKE THEYARE JUST WANT T WOAIT AND SEETHEY’RE JUST NOT QUITE READYYET.MAYBE THEY'R’ JUST NOT SOMEONETHAT VACCINATES.WE’VE ALSO HEARD A LITTLE BIT OFCONCERN ORVE HOW QUICKLY THEVACCINE WAS DEVELOPED.AT COXHEALTH IN SPRINGFIELD 90%OF A