AMBER Alert Canceled: 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Found, Father Arrested; Mother Still Missing

A toddler from Rahway, New Jersey was found Saturday, approximately 15 hours after police issued an AMBER Alert.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Police in New Jersey continue to search for a mother and her 2-year-old son, believed to be abducted; CBS2's Jessica Layton..
New Jersey State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian Rios, 2, just before 3 p.m. Friday.
RAHWAY, N.J. -- Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday for a missing 2-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in..