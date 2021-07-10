Emraan Hashmi flaunts washboard abs| Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh blessed with a baby boy

Actor Emraan Hashmi Emraan Hashmi flaunts his well chiselled body in his latest media post.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have been blessed with a baby boy.

Harbhajan took to his Instagram handle to announce the news.Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has set the virtual world on fire with her latest photoshoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya features in Aamir Khan's upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", and he took to Instagram on Friday to share his first look in the film.Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Friday to announce the launch of her book "Pregnancy Bible".

#emraanhasmi #harbhajansingh #geetabasra #jacquelinefernandez #dabooratnanicalendar2021 #nagachaitanya #aamirkirandivorce #kareenakapoorpragnancybible