Eight arrested on murder charges over Bangladesh factory fire

Police in Bangladesh have arrested eight people on murder charges in connection with a factory fire that killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

The blaze began at the five-storey Hashem Foods factory in Rupganj, just outside the capital Dhaka, on Thursday night, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Police discovered dozens of bodies on Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished .Bangladesh’s home minister said among those detained is the chairman and managing director of Sajeeb Group, which owns the factory.