Refugee boy in South India bursts 34 balloons with his back in just one minute

A young refugee boy in southern India won a Guinness world record for the most balloons burst with one's back in a minute.

Dhiviyesh, a Sri Lankan refugee, popped 34 of them in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu, on 15 April 2021.

He also lives in Gummidipoondi.

He had been practicing for 1.5 years to prepare for this attempt, but had been doing yoga -- which helped too -- for five.

The previous record was held by a young woman from Ukraine, who managed 24.

Fellow refugees in the area rejoiced at his victory.