Gaza water crisis as Israeli blockade cuts power, making desalination difficult

Gaza, a narrow strip of land beside the sea, needs desalination to supply water to its population, but electricity shortages mean it is unable to produce enough for everyone to drink.

Israel is enforcing a blockade on the territory that prevents fuel and materials needed to run and repair its power stations, from getting in.

This is one of the causes of the territory's dire electricity shortages, which are now causing a water crisis, as without electricity Gaza's main desalination plant cannot run.

Observers warn that without help the issue could become a much bigger humanitarian crisis.