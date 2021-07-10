Terrifying video shows festival ride malfunction

Bystanders rushed to help when a ride malfunctioned with riders aboard at the Michigan Cherry Festival.
CNN affiliate WPBN has the story.
Bystanders rushed to help when a ride malfunctioned with riders aboard at the Michigan Cherry Festival.
CNN affiliate WPBN has the story.
A Michigan festival almost turned disastrous when a carnival park ride started swaying and threatened to tip over.
Fairgoers at the National Cherry Festival in Michigan managed to stabilize the Magic Carpet ride on July 8, 2021 when it began to..