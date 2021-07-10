Skip to main content
Torrential rain as tropical storm Elsa blasts South Carolina

Torrential rain and gusty winds blasted South Carolina on Thursday morning, July 8.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, and Georgetown.

The storm has since gone on to drench large areas of the north-eastern US.

