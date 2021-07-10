Packed beaches for first weekend of French vacations, despite pandemic

The beaches of Biarritz in south-western France, were packed on Saturday (10 July) despite the pandemic.

The beaches of Biarritz in south-western France, were packed on Saturday (10 July) despite the pandemic.

It was the first weekend of many people's summer vacation, in a country where holiday times are more coordinated than many others.

Worries about the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country did not appear to dampen the mood, or the number of visitors, at the world-famous beach town.