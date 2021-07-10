Marcus Smith swaps Three Lions for the Lions

Credit: England RugbyMarcus Smith revealed he traded one golden ticket for another as his British and Irish Lions call-up left him unable to attend England’s Euro 2020 final.Harlequins fly-half Smith capped a month of mayhem and success by being called up to the Lions as injury cover for Scotland’s Finn Russell.The 22-year-old playmaker was on the field spearheading England’s 70-14 rout of Canada at Twickenham when the news of his Lions selection broke.Smith was the last to know about his Lions call, revealing he was informed after being substituted with 15 minutes to play in the 10-try win over Canada.