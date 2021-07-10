“We are here to win” - Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate is determined to win the European Championship for the entire nation after their “spirit, commitment and pride” was recognised by the Queen ahead of the game of their lives.The country will come to a standstill when the Three Lions walk out at a rocking Wembley against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday and attempt to follow in the footsteps of the World Cup heroes of 1966.