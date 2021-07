Stow police investigating after shots fired into front doors of Walmart while employees were working

The Stow Police Department is investigating after an unknown person inside a vehicle fired several shots into a closed Walmart store Saturday.

IDENTIFIED.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKEDTO CONTACT THE CANTON POLICE ANDSTOW POLICE ARE LOOKING FORPEOPLE WHO SHOT AT A WALMARTSTORE AT 1:00 THIS MORNING.THEY SAY THE EARLY 2000 TAN FORDEX-BLOWER FIRED SHOTS INTO THESTORE AND TOOK OFF.THERE WERE EMPLOYEES WORKINGINSIDE.NO ONE WAS HU