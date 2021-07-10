All-Star Game event aims to instill the love of baseball in a new generation

All-Star Game Week has been packed with different events for the entire family.
On Saturday, one of those events was geared toward children, and instilling the love of the game in a new generation.
All-Star Game Week has been packed with different events for the entire family.
On Saturday, one of those events was geared toward children, and instilling the love of the game in a new generation.
Updated 1:35 p.m. PT — TheWrap has learned that HBO will be skipping virtual San Diego Comic-Con 2021.
The programming..