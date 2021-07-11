What if you could help decide how the government spends public funds? | Shari Davis

What if you could help decide how the government spends public funds in your community?

That's the idea behind participatory budgeting, a process that brings local residents and governments together to develop concrete solutions to real problems close to home.

In this inspiring call to action, community leader Shari Davis shows how participatory budgeting can strengthen democracy, transform neighborhoods and cities -- and give everyone a seat at the table.

"We've got to open the doors to city halls and schools so wide that people can't help but walk in," she says.