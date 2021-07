"Christmas In July" In Aurora Provides Life Essentials To Victims Of Domestic And Sexual Violence

Hearts in Aurora on Saturday opened to victims and families impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

Aurora police and the group Mutual Ground collected simple life essentials – from toothpaste to soap – to give to those going through life-changing challenges.

CBS 2 photojournalist Alfredo Roman takes us to the drive-thru event called Christmas in July.