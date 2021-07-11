Twitter appoints Vinay Prakash as Resident grievance officer in India| Oneindia News

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday released the new population policy for 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day.

Microblogging site Twitter on Sunday appointed Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India.

India has pulled around 50 Indian diplomats and security officials posted in its consulate in Kandahar in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city.

A day after three militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police raided ten locations in the Valley on Sunday.

