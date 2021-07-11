Aaah! Himalayan bear beats the scorching Indian summer with giant ice block

Anyone who has ever endured a sweltering summer day will know exactly how this Himalayan black bear feels, as he rubs his face with a giant ice block.

The bear, named Daddy, massages the frozen soother all over his body as he relaxes in a pool at Bengal Safari in Siliguri, West Bengal in India.

Bengal Safari wrote on their Facebook page: "DADDY (Himalayan Black Bear of Bengal Safari) is all happy today.

In playful mood with his favourite ice bar as playful and soothing enrichment in this hot and humid day."