Jett Season 1

Jett Season 1 Trailer HD - "Whoever says crime doesn't pay is doing it wrong." Fresh out of prison, world-class thief Daisy "Jett" Kowalski (Carla Gugino) is ready to put her past behind her and get on the straight and narrow.

But when powerful crime lord Charlie Baudelaire (Giancarlo Esposito) lures her in with one last job (a jewel heist in Cuba with former flame and safecracker extraordinaire, Quinn (Mustafa Shakir)), she's back in the game – and she's playing to win.