REDEMPTION OF A ROGUE Movie

REDEMPTION OF A ROGUE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jimmy, stuck in a Groundhog Day-like purgatory, embarks on an outlandish journey to rid himself of his guilt from the past, ultimately redeeming himself through love.

Redemption of a Rogue (2021) Scheduled to be released in theaters in the UK on August 27, 2021 by Wildcard Distribution Directed by Philip Doherty Starring Aaron Monaghan, Aisling O'Mara, Kieran Roche, Liz Fitzgibbon, Kevin McGahern and Pat McCabe