Nitram Movie

Nitram Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: 2021 Starring: Anthony LaPaglia, Caleb Landry Jones, Essie Davis Directed By: Justin Kurzel Synopsis: Nitram (Caleb Landry-Jones) lives with his mother (Judy Davis) and father (Anthony LaPaglia) in suburban Australia in the Mid 1990s.

He lives a life of isolation and frustration at never being able to fit in.

That is until he unexpectedly finds a close friend in a reclusive heiress, Helen (Essie Davis).

However when that friendship meets its tragic end, and Nitram's loneliness and anger grow, he begins a slow descent into a nightmare that culminates in the most nihilistic and heinous of acts.